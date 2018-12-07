Enzo Favata Trio feat. Trilok Gurtu

Jazz trio featuring famed Sardinian saxophonist are joined by world-recognised Indian percussionist

Sardinian saxophonist Enzo Favata has been a recognised part of Italy's jazz scene for over two decades, in which time he has recorded several albums, often incorporating ethnic folk music sounds into his music. Leading this trio of musicians in live performance over recent years, on this occasion, which is sponsored ny the Italian Cultural Institute, they will be joined by internationally recognised Indian percussionist and composer Trilok Gurtu (pictured). In a career that started in the '70s, Gurtu has previously performed and collaborated with greats such as John McLaughlin, Don Cherry, Jan Garbarek, Joe Zawinul and Bill Laswell.