Eurovision Young Musicians

Music, Music festivals King Tomislav Square , Zagreb Sunday June 21 2020
© Eurovision Young Musicians

Europe's young classical music elite compete in time-honoured tradition

Held once every two years, this international competition is centred around young talents operating in the fields of classical music. Organized by the European Broadcasting Union's (EBU) Eurovision TV Department, this 20th edition of the event will see participants (aged 12 - 21) from eleven EU countries compete with each other while, in the process, also delighting the ears of anyone near the open stage where this inspiring event takes place.

Details
Event website: https://www.facebook.com/EurovisionYoungMusicians
Static map showing venue location
Venue name: King Tomislav Square
Address: Trg kralja Tomislava 22
Zagreb
10000

Dates And Times