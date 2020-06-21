© Eurovision Young Musicians

Europe's young classical music elite compete in time-honoured tradition

Held once every two years, this international competition is centred around young talents operating in the fields of classical music. Organized by the European Broadcasting Union's (EBU) Eurovision TV Department, this 20th edition of the event will see participants (aged 12 - 21) from eleven EU countries compete with each other while, in the process, also delighting the ears of anyone near the open stage where this inspiring event takes place.