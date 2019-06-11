Fanfare Ciocărlia

Music, Latin and world Vintage Industrial Bar , Zagreb Tuesday June 11 2019
Fanfare Ciocărlia

One of the world's greatest Romani brass bands

Fanfare Ciocărlia were formed in Zece Prăjini, Romania some 23 years ago. Since that time, this Romani brass orchestra have toured the world several times, their extensive line-up earning the group a reputation as one of the world's best. Their energy and rhythms are made for dancing, their melodies wild and exuberant and their showmanship is second to none. If you're visiting Croatia and have come looking for the authentic sounds of the Balkans, you may have to look quite hard to find it in Zagreb. A visit to these masters will truly put you in touch with an exemplary example of unique regional culture.

Venue name: Vintage Industrial Bar
Contact:
Visit Website Call Venue +385 1 61 91 715
Address: Savska cesta 160
Zagreb

Opening hours: 10am-2am Mon-Thur; 10am-5am Fri-Sat, 10am-1am Sun
Transport: Trams 5, 14 and 17 to Prisavlje
Event website: https://www.facebook.com/events/727214934341324
Static map showing venue location
    • Vintage Industrial Bar 95 kuna early advance, 110 kuna advance, 140 kuna on the door