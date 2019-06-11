One of the world's greatest Romani brass bands

Fanfare Ciocărlia were formed in Zece Prăjini, Romania some 23 years ago. Since that time, this Romani brass orchestra have toured the world several times, their extensive line-up earning the group a reputation as one of the world's best. Their energy and rhythms are made for dancing, their melodies wild and exuberant and their showmanship is second to none. If you're visiting Croatia and have come looking for the authentic sounds of the Balkans, you may have to look quite hard to find it in Zagreb. A visit to these masters will truly put you in touch with an exemplary example of unique regional culture.