Fanfare Ciocărlia
One of the world's greatest Romani brass bands
Fanfare Ciocărlia were formed in Zece Prăjini, Romania some 23 years ago. Since that time, this Romani brass orchestra have toured the world several times, their extensive line-up earning the group a reputation as one of the world's best. Their energy and rhythms are made for dancing, their melodies wild and exuberant and their showmanship is second to none. If you're visiting Croatia and have come looking for the authentic sounds of the Balkans, you may have to look quite hard to find it in Zagreb. A visit to these masters will truly put you in touch with an exemplary example of unique regional culture.
|Venue name:
|Vintage Industrial Bar
|Contact:
|Address:
Savska cesta 160
Zagreb
|Opening hours:
|10am-2am Mon-Thur; 10am-5am Fri-Sat, 10am-1am Sun
|Transport:
|Trams 5, 14 and 17 to Prisavlje
|Event website:
|https://www.facebook.com/events/727214934341324
- Vintage Industrial Bar 95 kuna early advance, 110 kuna advance, 140 kuna on the door