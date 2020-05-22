One of world music's top current stars makes her Croatian debut

A megastar in her shared homelands of France and Mali, Fatoumata Diawara is the latest in a long line of songwriters and performers from the latter to have attained global recognition due to their musical excellence. Also known as an actor, she has shared the stage with the likes of Paul McCartney and collaborated with top names from Mali such as Oumou Sangaré and the Orchestre Poly Rythmo de Cotonou. Her critically-lauded debut album 'Fatou' was released in 2011 and her third, 'Fenfo', was nominated for the Best World Music Album Grammy in 2019, a year in which she was also nominated for a Grammy for Best Dance Recording with her 'Ultimatum' single, recorded with British duo Disclosure. Her most recent releases include 'Cameroon', a single recorded with Bonaparte and 'Désolé', recorded by Gorillaz. This will be her debut in Croatia.