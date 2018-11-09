Fedde Le Grand

Music, Dance and electronic Opera Club , Zagreb Friday November 9 2018
Fedde Le Grand
© Chelsea Werner

Put your hands up 4 Detroit

Dutch DJ and producer, best known for his breakout hit 'Put Your Hands up 4 Detroit', returns to Zagreb. Now existing firmly within the EDM genre, Le Grand plays at some of America's biggest dance music festivals, where he pleases considerably sized audiences with his own, hand tailored remixes of the likes of Coldplay, Michael Jackson, Shakira, Rihanna, Mariah Carey and others.

Venue name: Opera Club
Address: Petrinjska 4
Zagreb
10000
Event website: https://www.facebook.com/events/268585270660670
    • Opera Club 200 kuna