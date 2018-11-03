Fernanda Martins

Music, Dance and electronic Depo klub , Zagreb Saturday November 3 2018
Brazilian techno DJ visits

A evening of techno and hard techno will please energetic dancers who like nothing better than to bounce until breakfast. Headlining DJ is Brazilian Fernanda Martins, who also sometimes go by the alias Dot Chandler. She started Djing in 2005 and has a reasonably pacey and hard style, with elements of melody and acid breaking up the beats driven sounds. Support on the night comes from locals Chris Nait, Teo Harouda and Teychee.

Venue name: Depo klub
Address: Radnička 27
Zagreb
10000
Opening hours: Fri-Sat 10pm-6am
Event website: https://www.facebook.com/events/1919548258100244
    • Depo klub 60 kuna advance, 80 kuna on the door