One of country's best-loved domestic festivals, held in continental Croatia

Ferragosto Jam is one of Croatia's oldest and best-loved domestic music festivals. It is held in the campsite and parkland around the man-made lake in Orahovica, Slavonia, deep into continental Croatia. For young people in the country's east, this is the highlight of the festival season, attracting thousands who camp in the woods, swim in the lake, get drunk and party all night. Aimed strictly at a homegrown crowd, it's extremely rare to find any international musicians on the bill, but this keeps the ticket price low for the intended audience. Any foreign visitors will be warmly welcomed. This year's line up includes Goran Bare & Majke, Nipplepeople, Vojko Vrućina, Letu Štuke, Ischariotzcky, Sfumato, Brkovi, Mr.Lee & IvaneSky