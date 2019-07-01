Flogging Molly

Music, Punk and metal Tvornica kulture , Zagreb Monday July 1 2019
Adrenaline-charged Irish folk punk

Celebrating ten years since their first visit to Zagreb, Flogging Molly return with their punk rock meets traditional Irish folk music sound. Always a raucous occasion in the live arena, the band will be drawing music from a lengthy career in which they've produced six studio albums and several live albums. Their latest album, 2017's 'Life Is Good' has been described as their most optimistic work to date.

    • Tvornica kulture 160 kuna early advance, 180 kuna advance, 200 kuna on the door