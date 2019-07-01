Flogging Molly
Adrenaline-charged Irish folk punk
Celebrating ten years since their first visit to Zagreb, Flogging Molly return with their punk rock meets traditional Irish folk music sound. Always a raucous occasion in the live arena, the band will be drawing music from a lengthy career in which they've produced six studio albums and several live albums. Their latest album, 2017's 'Life Is Good' has been described as their most optimistic work to date.
|Venue name:
|Tvornica kulture
|Contact:
|Address:
|
Ljudevita Posavskog 1
Zagreb
10000
|Opening hours:
|Caffe Bar 7am-11pm; Night Club 11pm-4am
|Transport:
|Tram 1, 17 to Šubićeva or Tram 5, 7 to Trg kralja Petra Krešimira IV
|Event website:
|https://www.facebook.com/events/1058128587727253
-
- Tvornica kulture 160 kuna early advance, 180 kuna advance, 200 kuna on the door