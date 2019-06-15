One day dance music festival held in a castle a few kilometres outside Zagreb

Flyaway Festival is an electronic dance music festival held within the unique location of Castle Erdödy in Kerestinec, just a few kilometres to the south-west of Zagreb. The event attracts a friendly local audience and is very welcoming to visitors. You'll find as many as three areas of music, covering house, techno and tech house, with a few internationally recognised names accompanying a decent line-up of homegrown talent. Productions values are impressive, with more than adequate sound, visuals and theatrics. This year's guest DJs include French DJ Julian Jeweil and Juliet Fox, who has released on Drumcode, Relief Records, Toolroom Trax and Cajual Records.