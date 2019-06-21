Forestation Festival
Psy-trance, dub, chill and other electronica at this eco-friendly party in the woods
Pulsar, Klaada, Neurosystem, Adept, Tiann, Nexetuku, K-Chaos, Swarga, Vibration Addict and many more.
Connect with yourself and to nature and to the sound of psy-trance, dub and D'n'B at this wonderful outdoor summer event.
|Crna Mlaka
Donja Zdenčina
10450
|https://www.facebook.com/events/380084142767119
- Crna Mlaka 160 kunas presale ticket; 220 kunas at the entrance
