Forestation Festival

Psy-trance, dub, chill and other electronica at this eco-friendly party in the woods

Pulsar, Klaada, Neurosystem, Adept, Tiann, Nexetuku, K-Chaos, Swarga, Vibration Addict and many more.

Connect with yourself and to nature and to the sound of psy-trance, dub and D'n'B at this wonderful outdoor summer event.