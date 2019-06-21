Forestation Festival

Music, Dance and electronic Friday June 21 2019 - Sunday June 23 2019
Forestation Festival
© Forestation

Psy-trance, dub, chill and other electronica at this eco-friendly party in the woods

Pulsar, Klaada, Neurosystem, Adept, Tiann, Nexetuku, K-Chaos, Swarga, Vibration Addict and many more.

Connect with yourself and to nature and to the sound of psy-trance, dub and D'n'B at this wonderful outdoor summer event.

Venue name: Crna Mlaka
Address:
Donja Zdenčina
10450
Event website: https://www.facebook.com/events/380084142767119
Static map showing venue location
    • Crna Mlaka 160 kunas presale ticket; 220 kunas at the entrance
    • Crna Mlaka 160 kunas presale ticket; 220 kunas at the entrance
    • Crna Mlaka 160 kunas presale ticket; 220 kunas at the entrance