Forestland

Music, Dance and electronic Friday July 19 2019 - Sunday July 21 2019
© Branimir Markovic
© Branimir Markovic

Woodland rave, just north-west of Čakovec

Woodland rave in Mali Mihaljevec, in the village of Brezje (Sveti Juraj na Bregu), Međimurje, just north-west of Čakovec. Surrounded by trees and greenery, you can lose yourself in nature and the high-octane sounds of techno trance, from some leading, internationally-recognised DJs. Headlining the 2019 weekend are Ruben De Ronde, Mauro Picotto, Ferreck Dawn, Corti Organ and Lawrence Klein. There's free camping for the weekend for those who fancy taking a well-earned break during the daytime (most of the music action takes place after dark)



Venue name: Brezje (Sveti Juraj na Bregu), Međimurje
Address: Mali Mihaljevec
Čakovec
40311
Event website: https://www.facebook.com/events/219512305275161
