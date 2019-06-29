Fortica Festival

Music, Music festivals Ruine Fortica , Pag Island Saturday June 29 2019 - Sunday June 30 2019
First edition for this festival happening slightly inland on island Pag

Nipplepeople, William Collins, Mariano Mateljan, Less iz more.

The goal of this new festival, named after a famous 17th century Pag ruin, is to present domestic Croatian musicians, DJ's and producers. They've picked a great location and what they lack in experience (it's their first year), they more than make up for in enthusiasm. Hopefully, this will become a great annually-occurring fixture within Croatia's buzzing festival calendar. 

