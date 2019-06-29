Fortica Festival

First edition for this festival happening slightly inland on island Pag

Nipplepeople, William Collins, Mariano Mateljan, Less iz more.

The goal of this new festival, named after a famous 17th century Pag ruin, is to present domestic Croatian musicians, DJ's and producers. They've picked a great location and what they lack in experience (it's their first year), they more than make up for in enthusiasm. Hopefully, this will become a great annually-occurring fixture within Croatia's buzzing festival calendar.