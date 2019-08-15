FreeMental Festival: Beta Edition

Music, Dance and electronic Tarej , Cres Island Thursday August 15 2019 - Sunday August 18 2019
Sandro Sklepic
© Sandro Sklepic
© Sandro Sklepic
© Sandro Sklepic
© Sandro Sklepic
© Sandro Sklepic

Island festival for lovers of psy-trance, dub and chill out music

The beautiful sights of island Cres make for a wonderful and wild backdrop to this festival of psytrance, downtempo, chill, ambient and dub music. The psychedelic trance will be the main rave sounds to party to, but other musics such techno will play a part in the dancefloor soundtrack. Dub and chill music will be played throughout the four days and three nights across three separate stages.

Venue name: Tarej
Address:
Merag
51577
Event website: https://www.facebook.com/events/304933080215988
    • Tarej 350 kunas zealot ticket; 450 kunas enthusiast ticket; 600 kunas at the gate entrance
