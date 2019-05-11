FreeMental Festival x Soundsystem Edition

Music, Dance and electronic Jankomir Forest , Zagreb Saturday May 11 2019
Mr Zebre
© Mr Zebre

Zagreb forest party, a warm-up for the psytrance, dub and chill out festival

Three arenas of music in the forest at this wild party, which acts as a warm-up for what awaits on Cres island in August at the main FreeMental festival event. Rezonant, Tiann, 3lowbeat, Winpa, Mayix and Haktal provide the psytrance, Mr Zebre, Dr Obi & Anja G, Warrior Charge Soundsystem, Digitron Soundsystem, Dub Alibi and Flico play dub sounds and there's an alternative music space which will range from chill out to house, breaks, electro and techno with Dujo, El Commando, Art Lentz, Kommoda, Kali, Kris, DaYes and SVN.

Venue name: Jankomir Forest
Address: Jankomir
Zagreb
10000
Event website: https://www.facebook.com/events/153227708528585
    • Jankomir Forest 80 kunas