FreeMental Festival x Soundsystem Edition

Zagreb forest party, a warm-up for the psytrance, dub and chill out festival

Three arenas of music in the forest at this wild party, which acts as a warm-up for what awaits on Cres island in August at the main FreeMental festival event. Rezonant, Tiann, 3lowbeat, Winpa, Mayix and Haktal provide the psytrance, Mr Zebre, Dr Obi & Anja G, Warrior Charge Soundsystem, Digitron Soundsystem, Dub Alibi and Flico play dub sounds and there's an alternative music space which will range from chill out to house, breaks, electro and techno with Dujo, El Commando, Art Lentz, Kommoda, Kali, Kris, DaYes and SVN.