Fresh Island

Three days of hip hop and R&B on the most famous Croatian party beach.

Tory Lanez, Lil Uzi Vert, Afro B, Not3s and many more.



Whereas other Croatian fests concentrate mainly on house and techno, this one is all about the chunky beats and slick rhymes, and there's an impressive cast to provide both including DJ Semtex and Tim Westwood who both play at the event's infamous pool parties.