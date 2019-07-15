Fresh Island

Music, Rap, hip hop and R&B Monday July 15 2019 - Wednesday July 17 2019
Fresh Island
© Denine.eu
Fresh Island
© Laurence Howe
Fresh Island
© Mario Pavlovic

Three days of hip hop and R&B on the most famous Croatian party beach.

Tory Lanez, Lil Uzi Vert, Afro B, Not3s and many more.

Whereas other Croatian fests concentrate mainly on house and techno, this one is all about the chunky beats and slick rhymes, and there's an impressive cast to provide both including DJ Semtex and Tim Westwood who both play at the event's infamous pool parties.

Venue name: Zrce Beach
Address:
Pag

Event website: https://www.fresh-island.org
    • Zrce Beach from 1035 kunas
