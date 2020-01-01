"Hardcore, you know the score"

After they have swept the floor a little and made sure the guy who fell asleep in the toilet got home in a taxi, Opera club will open its doors to the Future Scope afterparty. That's right, if you're not satisfied by the three-roomed allnighter already offered by them at Boogaloo, you can come here for another eight hours of partying in the company of club residents, one of the evening's earlier main guests, Matt Sassari and a crowd who at this stage may not look quite as fresh as when they first went out.