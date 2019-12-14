Future Scope: Matador

One of the best live house performers around

Matador aka Gavin Lynch is one of the best live acts on the current electronic dance music circuit. His 90-minute performances have won him several awards and have seen him play to tens of thousands at large scale festivals across the globe. A former chef from Ireland, he now lives in Berlin where he is signed to strong supporter Richie Hawtin's Minus label. The sound of many of his releases are on the house side of things, but he often ramps up the energy, edging in a more techno direction, when performing live. As Matador's set is a live one, not a DJ one, there's plenty of time at this edition of Future Scope for the rest of the evening's DJs. One of Zagreb's best current parties, Future Scope have this time placed local heroes Seraphim Codex and Herya alongside resident Shipe and Matador in the main space, with Mozer and Yesh in the second room.



