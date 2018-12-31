Future Scope NYE: Sasha Carassi & Du'Art

Three floors of techno, house and more for this marathon New Year's event

Future Scope follow up recent events with the likes of Monika Kruse, Aril Brikha and Sam Paganini with this marathon New Year's allnighter. Headlining guest on the main floor is Drumcode associate and Phobiq Recordings founder Sasha Carassi (pictured). This mainstay of the Italian house and techno scene will be playing alongside the residents and regulars. Headlining guest in the second space is Portuguese DJ/producer Du’Art who has released on labels like DJAX Upbeats, Patterns, Ying Yang, Naked Lunch, Valvula Records, Naughty Pills Records, Elektrax Recordings and others. The third room features locals including a b2b session with Bronski and Herya and there's an afterparty session that will feature PEZNT and others.