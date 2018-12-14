Future Scope: Sam Paganini & Brian Sanhaji

Italian and German techno beats to help warm you up mid December

Those wishing to take it easy in December and wait for the big party that is New Year's Eve may have to delay such thoughts of abstinence. Regulular Zagreb party Future Scope has other plans for you. The night has hosted some of the best techno parties in Croatia this year, including a standout night with Aril Brikha in September. December's edition sees them bring Italian DJ Sam Paganini (pictured) and Berlin resident Brian Sanhaji, who performs live. Paganini has been representing Italy on the international techno scene since the late '90s and has released on Richie Hawtin’s Plus 8 imprint as well as having multiple releases on Adam Beyer's Drumcode. Brian Sanhaji is a musician, producer and live act, not a DJ. In a 20 year career, so far, the Frankfurt born Berlin resident has released music on Chris Liebing's CLR and others, as well as founding his own Enable Recordings. Three floors of music will be open on the night.