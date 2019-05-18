Future Scope season closing: Alexander Kowalski & Terry Francis

Boogaloo offer a big send off to the winter/spring clubbing season

Another clubbing season comes to an end for those who give up the capital for the summer. It's sad to see Boogaloo bow out at a time when there's so much energy left in the weekend parties, but they've prepared a send off befitting the closure of a stretch which has seen some amazing nights at the club (not least the return of Jeff Mills). This two-roomed night sees German techno star Alexander Kowalski play in the main space, while tech-house pioneer Terry Francis (pictured) heads the team of DJs in the second space. The techno room's supporting cast includes regulars Shipe and Teo Zver plus a live set from F.O.R.M. Accompanying Terry Francis in the other room are Herya plus Senno b2b Sin