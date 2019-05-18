Future Scope season closing: Alexander Kowalski & Terry Francis
Boogaloo offer a big send off to the winter/spring clubbing season
Another clubbing season comes to an end for those who give up the capital for the summer. It's sad to see Boogaloo bow out at a time when there's so much energy left in the weekend parties, but they've prepared a send off befitting the closure of a stretch which has seen some amazing nights at the club (not least the return of Jeff Mills). This two-roomed night sees German techno star Alexander Kowalski play in the main space, while tech-house pioneer Terry Francis (pictured) heads the team of DJs in the second space. The techno room's supporting cast includes regulars Shipe and Teo Zver plus a live set from F.O.R.M. Accompanying Terry Francis in the other room are Herya plus Senno b2b Sin
|Venue name:
|Boogaloo
|Contact:
|Address:
|
Vukovarska 68
Zagreb
10000
|Opening hours:
|Mon-Thur 11am-3pm, Fri-sat 11pm-7am, Sun closed
|Transport:
|Tram 3, 5, 13 to Miramarska
|Event website:
|https://www.facebook.com/events/2360657227498773
-
- Boogaloo 60 kuna advance, more on the door