Future Sound Of Zagreb 20th anniversary

Highlight weekend of Zagreb's autumn clubbing calendar celebrates 20 years

One of the key annual clubbing events of the autumn/winter season, FSOZ has been reflecting the changing face of Zagreb's afterhours scene for two decades by shining a light on local talent and tastes. Occurring over two nights at Boogaloo, Friday's opening session sees longstanding locals Frajman, Toxic, Kiki, Mary and Damir Ludvig take charge with techno and house. Saturday night's session is a three-floored marathon which runs until midday on Sunday. Techno will rule the roost in the biggest room, with world-famous Spanish DJ Cristian Varela (pictured) acting as the international headliner. He will play between sets provided by leading local lights Insolate and Marko Nastic, while another room will play psy-trance. The third space offers a mixed musical bag, but notable locals Tom Bug, PEZNT, Felver, Pepi Jogarde, Herya, Bronski and Matya will ensure a high quality of sounds