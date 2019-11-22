© Godspeed You! Black Emperor

25-year-old Canadian legends of experimental post-rock visit

Taking their name from a black and white Japanese biker documentary from 1976, this Canadian experimental rock and post-rock outfit are just about as big as you can get within such a leftfield area of music. Over the course of two and a half decades and despite a 10-year hiatus they have produced six full-length albums including 'Allelujah! Don't Bend! Ascend!' (2012), 'Asunder, Sweet and Other Distress' (2015) and 'Luciferian Towers' (2017) while watching their small cult of theatre audiences turn into throngs within fields at some of the world's leading music events. Their walls of noise are presented in concert before a backdrop of distressed and at times distressing images which are often political in nature. As well as the standard rock band instruments, the group famously utilise multiple tape loops, double bass and violin within their profound performances. This show will be the band's first performance in Croatia in over 15 years.