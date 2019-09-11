Totally crowdfunded and sponsor-free, Goulash Disko is a truly independent festival that cares about nothing but music and music-lovers. This year it takes place at the coastal town of Komiža, which boasts idyllic beaches and an eccentric crowd of global bass lovers. Unlike the UK-run festival big guns, Goulash Disko is actually trying to downsize rather than expand, with a view to becoming more integrated into the community that lives in this small fishing village. Expect a highly eclectic lineup, with all kinds of music from the Global Underground: Tropical grooves, organica, gipsy punk, Arab disco, swing folk, tribal techno and everything in between.