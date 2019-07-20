GusGus

Music, Dance and electronic Rampart Cornaro , Split Saturday July 20 2019
GusGus
20-year-old Icelandic electronic act return to Dalmatia

Celebrated electro duo from Iceland follow up their phenomenally well-received concert in Šibenik from two years ago. In the last 20+ years, GusGus have produced over 10 studio albums of electronic, house music and trip hop influence with a fluid line-up of personnel, helmed by Daniel Ágúst Haraldsson and Birgir Þórarinsson. They will again be supported by AM:PM Split's deep house duo, who might sound familiar to GusGus fans who caught the performance in Šibenik. 

Venue name: Rampart Cornaro
Address: Zagrebačka 1A
Split
21000
Event website: https://www.facebook.com/events/575266562993634
    • Rampart Cornaro from 150 kunas