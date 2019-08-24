Hartera Revisited party

Beloved former-industrial rave space in Rijeka is revisited

Alongside Crkva club, Rijeka 2020 European Capital of Culture brings 9 DJs to two floors of the former paper company in Rijeka, a beloved site of former rave and art parties. Berlin-based Dr. Rubinstein, NTS regular Elena Colombi and, from Bosnia, Joma Majathird are among the DJs invited and there'll be a chill-out area in a third space with Kino Katarina programming a selection of art films there.