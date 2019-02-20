Hed PE
Politicised peers of Faith No More and Red Hot chili Peppers bring their rap metal sound
Californian band Hed PE emerged in the '90s, their rap vocals and metal funk sound being very much comparable to peers such as Faith No More and Red Hot Chili Peppers. They have so far released ten studio albums, one live album and three compilations. Support on the night comes from Croatian groove metal band Cold Snap and American-based Italian band What A Funk.
|Venue name:
|Močvara
|Contact:
|Address:
|
Trnjanski nasip
Zagreb
10000
|Opening hours:
|Mon-Thur closed, Fri-Sat 10pm-5am, Sun closed
|Transport:
|Tram 3, 5, 13 to Lisinski
|Event website:
|https://www.facebook.com/events/262980617716046
-
- Močvara 75 kuna advance, 90 kuna on the door