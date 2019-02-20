Politicised peers of Faith No More and Red Hot chili Peppers bring their rap metal sound

Californian band Hed PE emerged in the '90s, their rap vocals and metal funk sound being very much comparable to peers such as Faith No More and Red Hot Chili Peppers. They have so far released ten studio albums, one live album and three compilations. Support on the night comes from Croatian groove metal band Cold Snap and American-based Italian band What A Funk.