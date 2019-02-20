Hed PE

Music, Punk and metal Močvara , Zagreb Wednesday February 20 2019
Hed PE

Politicised peers of Faith No More and Red Hot chili Peppers bring their rap metal sound

Californian band Hed PE emerged in the '90s, their rap vocals and metal funk sound being very much comparable to peers such as Faith No More and Red Hot Chili Peppers. They have so far released ten studio albums, one live album and three compilations. Support on the night comes from Croatian groove metal band Cold Snap and American-based Italian band What A Funk.

Venue name: Močvara
Contact:
Address: Trnjanski nasip
Zagreb
10000
Opening hours: Mon-Thur closed, Fri-Sat 10pm-5am, Sun closed
Transport: Tram 3, 5, 13 to Lisinski
Event website: https://www.facebook.com/events/262980617716046
    • Močvara 75 kuna advance, 90 kuna on the door