Hideout Festival

Music, Music festivals Sunday June 21 2020 - Thursday June 25 2020
Time Out says

Internationally popular dance music festival returns to Zrce for the eighth year

Mall Grab, Skream, Alan Fitzpatrick, Amine Edge & Dance, Camelphat, Hannah Wants, DJ Seinfeld, Horse Meat Disco, Prospa, Pansa, Redlight and many more.

Hideout has earned its stripes as one of Croatia’s most happening festivals, returning for a eighth year of hedonistic dance antics and boat parties. Once again, its stellar mix of DJs will delight dance music devotees of all kinds (though house, techno and grime are the primary sounds), as well as those who just like a good party. As you'd expect, most of the arenas are open-air and by the beach, making for plenty of sunrise DJ sets. 

Details
Event website: http://www.hideoutfestival.com
Static map showing venue location
Venue name: Zrce Beach
Address:
Pag

Dates And Times