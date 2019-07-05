Great homegrown live music festival taking place north-west of Zagreb

There are almost no international bands visiting Zagreb throughout July, but this nearby music festival will cure the cravings of music crazed consumers. Taking place in Hum na Sutli, about an hour's drive north of Zagreb, next to the Slovenian border, this two-day festival costs a bargain 40 kunas and features great names from the region's music scene. The festival cooperates with nearby spa Terme Tuhelj and offers a free bus service between the festival site and pools. There's free camping too.