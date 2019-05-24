Cult London gay night sends its disco-spinning DJs

For almost two decades Horse Meat Disco has been running as a weekly club residency that re-introduced the sounds of '70s and '80s disco to the gay population of London. Birthed in the gay, black and Hispanic-populated American nightclubs of the mid '70s, disco is the original soundtrack of modern clubbing, the music of the very first hedonism-fuelled allnighters. After receiving a popular re-evaluation in mainstream contemporary clubland from the mid-90s, thanks to American house music DJs and the disco samples taken to form tracks made by them and their peers, club residents James Hillard, Severino, Luke Howard and Jim Stanton decided that the gay community themselves needed to be included in the revival. Still running every Sunday at the Eagle pub in London, Horse Meat Disco has become one of the UK capital's longest running cult club events, drawing an avid following and world-renowned guest DJs who play for a fraction of their usual fee, just to catch the vibe. Usually travelling in pairs, two of the club's residents will be appearing at The Garden Brewery having already proved firm favourites at the venue's festival site in Tisno, in particular at Love International where the crew traditionally take control of the final session at open-air club Barbarellas.