Hospitality on the Beach

Music, Dance and electronic Thursday July 11 2019 - Monday July 15 2019
Hospitality On The Beach
© India Gaul
Hospitality on the beach
© India Gaul

DJ Marky, Mefjus, Andy C, Friction, S.P.Y., DJ Die, Fabio, Noisia, Alix Perez, Makoto and many more.

This Drum & Bass celebration run by South London's Hospital records returns again to Croatian coast in always lovely, party rocking hot spot of Tisno's. Croatia's standard beauty package of blue cool waters, sunny sky and trees that offer cover showed last summer that it craves for a proper D&B soundtrack. At the top of this years lineup, Andy C, S.P.Y and DJ Marky will ensure the beat doesn't die out this year. 

Venue name: The Garden Tisno
Address:
Tisno

Event website: https://www.hospitalityonthebeach.com
    • The Garden Tisno 1680 kunas final release
