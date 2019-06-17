Currently one of the UK's biggest house music DJs

Few British DJs have risen to the heights that Hot Since 82 has achieved in the last half-decade. A Mixmag cover star, an Essential Mix curator and a producer who's featured on labels like Get Physical, Moda Black, Circus Recordings, Suara, Noir Music and his own Knee Deep in Sound, Hot Since 82 aka Leeds resident Daley Padley would usually be seen headlining one of Croatia's amazing beachside music festivals. But, clubbers in Dubrovnik get him all to themselves on this occasion.