Hot Since 82

Music, Dance and electronic Revelin Culture Club , Dubrovnik Monday June 17 2019
Hot Since 82

Currently one of the UK's biggest house music DJs

Few British DJs have risen to the heights that Hot Since 82 has achieved in the last half-decade. A Mixmag cover star, an Essential Mix curator and a producer who's featured on labels like Get Physical, Moda Black, Circus Recordings, Suara, Noir Music and his own Knee Deep in Sound, Hot Since 82 aka Leeds resident Daley Padley would usually be seen headlining one of Croatia's amazing beachside music festivals. But, clubbers in Dubrovnik get him all to themselves on this occasion. 

Venue name: Revelin Culture Club
Contact:
Visit Website Call Venue +385 20 436 010
Address: Sv Dominika 3
Dubrovnik
20000
Opening hours: Summer 11pm-7am daily; Winter Fri-Sat 11pm-6am and for special events
Transport: All buses to Ploče Gate
Event website: https://www.facebook.com/events/350162245684091
Static map showing venue location
    • Revelin Culture Club 125 kuna