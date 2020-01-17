Longstanding German DJ returns

Understated and underrated, Ian Pooley has been championing house and techno music for over 30 years, long before his home country of Germany became one of the global epicentres for the music. At the start of his career, he was one of the few non-US Djs to be associated with leading New York label Strictly Rhythm. In the time since he has remixed the likes of Daft Punk, released several albums and mix Cds and issued notable singles, particularly on the Force Inc label. What he's perhaps best known though is Djing to intimate, underground parties, where his selections take in disco, house, techno and other electronica. More often than not, once he plays for a party crew that suits, he is invited back on a regular basis in order to repeat the successful dialogue he has with club audiences. As such, this will be just one in a long history of dates he has undertaken here in Croatia.