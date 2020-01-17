Ian Pooley

Music, Dance and electronic Boogaloo , Out of the Centre Friday January 17 2020
Ian Pooley
© Ian Pooley

Longstanding German DJ returns

Understated and underrated, Ian Pooley has been championing house and techno music for over 30 years, long before his home country of Germany became one of the global epicentres for the music. At the start of his career, he was one of the few non-US Djs to be associated with leading New York label Strictly Rhythm. In the time since he has remixed the likes of Daft Punk, released several albums and mix Cds and issued notable singles, particularly on the Force Inc label. What he's perhaps best known though is Djing to intimate, underground parties, where his selections take in disco, house, techno and other electronica. More often than not, once he plays for a party crew that suits, he is invited back on a regular basis in order to repeat the successful dialogue he has with club audiences. As such, this will be just one in a long history of dates he has undertaken here in Croatia.

Details
Event website: https://www.facebook.com/events/2493971544209215
Static map showing venue location
Venue name: Boogaloo
Address: Vukovarska 68
Zagreb
10000
Transport: Tram 3, 5, 13 to Miramarska

Dates And Times

