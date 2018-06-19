The legendary rapper makes his debut in Zagreb alongside Bodycount, a heavy metal outfit, blending rock rhythms with hip hop rhymes

The legendary rapper makes his Croatian debut alongside Body Count, a heavy metal outfit, blending rock rhythms with hip-hop rhymes

The foul-mouthed, gun-toting, parent-frightening rapper was the first musician ever to have a ‘parental advisory’ sticker slapped on his LPs. But he’s also a versatile actor whose range extends from gangland thuggery (‘New Jack City’ and ‘Trespass’) via comic weirdness (‘Tank Girl’ and ‘Leprechaun: In the Hood’) to a 12-year stint on TV’s ‘Law & Order: Special Victims Unit’.