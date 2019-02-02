Imogen: Charles Webster & Don Carlos

Disco, underground dance and more from two deep house masters

Imogen is a Zagreb-based record label run by local DJ talents Ilija Rudman and Antonio Žuža. This label night sees both of these great talents take to the decks alongside two guests who are internationally recognised for their contributions to the deep house scene. UK producer Charles Webster (pictured) has been active since the mid-'90s and has recorded for labels such as Peacefrog and Defected, using both his well known real name and a string of highly regarded aliases such as Furry Phreaks, Love From San Francisco, Presence, Hot Lizard and lo:rise. Don Carlos is an Italian producer whose first release 'Alone' is considered one of the ultimate deep house classics. Both DJs are as comfortable and experienced playing disco and jazz-inflected musics as they are operating within the deep house genre, so expect a wide scope of music, selected by well-informed veterans at this night