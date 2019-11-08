Imogen Recordings: Five Years Anniversary

Zagreb-based disco and house label celebrates its birthday over a weekend

Imogen Recordings is a disco and house label run by Zagreb-based DJs Antonio Zuza and Ilija Rudman. Since 2015, the label has released music from contributors including Rudman, legendary Chicago house vocalist Robert Owens, Metro Area's Darshan Jesrani and Italian deep house original, Don Carlos. Their tenure as a label has been accompanied by some great intimate club nights in their home city, often using venues that are far from the imagination and reach of other promoters, including nights with guests like Ashley Beedle, Charles Webster and Fred Everything. They also use their own pristine soundsystem at the nights. For their fifth anniversary, they're holding a weekend birthday party at Super Super. On Friday November 8th, a veteran of Detroit's pivotal Music Institue and boss of NDATL Recordings, Kai Alcé rejoins the team, while on Saturday November 9th it's the turn of DJ Garth (pictured) of Grayhound Recordings and wild San Francisco parties fame who is making his Croatian debut on the occasion. Their next party, in December, will feature Compost label head Rainer Truby.