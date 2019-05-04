Imogen Recordings: Spring edition

Zagreb-based deep house label holds its first party in the park of 2019

Imogen is a Zagreb-based record label run by local DJ talents Ilija Rudman and Antonio Žuža. This label night sees both of the labels heads take to the decks at their first party in the park of the year. The venue is the Vidikovac viewpoint in park Maksimir and Imogen are one of the very small number of people granted to hold such events at the distinct local landmark.