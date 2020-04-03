Impulse Festival: Buč Kesidi

Music, Rock and indie Palach Club , Rijeka Friday April 3 2020
Buč Kesedi
© Impusle Festival

Time Out says

Pančevo-based disco and indie rock band Buč Kesidi make their debut in Rijeka

Pančevo-based disco and indie rock band Buč Kesidi make their debut in Rijeka. The duo have so far released the much-lauded album 'Euforija' and well-received singles 'Nema ljubavi u klubu', 'Đuskanje ne pomaže', 'TIHO' and 'Subota'.

Details
Event website: https://www.facebook.com/events/1221583218036477
Static map showing venue location
Venue name: Palach Club
Address: Kružna 8
Rijeka
51000

Dates And Times
    • Palach Club 40 kuna presale ticket; 60 kuna regular ticket