Impulse Festival: Buč Kesidi
Time Out says
Pančevo-based disco and indie rock band Buč Kesidi make their debut in Rijeka
Pančevo-based disco and indie rock band Buč Kesidi make their debut in Rijeka. The duo have so far released the much-lauded album 'Euforija' and well-received singles 'Nema ljubavi u klubu', 'Đuskanje ne pomaže', 'TIHO' and 'Subota'.
Details
|Event website:
|https://www.facebook.com/events/1221583218036477
|Venue name:
|Palach Club
|Address:
|
Kružna 8
Rijeka
51000
Dates And Times
-
- Palach Club 40 kuna presale ticket; 60 kuna regular ticket