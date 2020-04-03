Impulse Festival: Buč Kesidi

Pančevo-based disco and indie rock band Buč Kesidi make their debut in Rijeka

Pančevo-based disco and indie rock band Buč Kesidi make their debut in Rijeka. The duo have so far released the much-lauded album 'Euforija' and well-received singles 'Nema ljubavi u klubu', 'Đuskanje ne pomaže', 'TIHO' and 'Subota'.