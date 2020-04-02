Impulse Festival: Irena Žilić

Highly-lauded Zagreb-based singer-songwriter

Nostalgia, romance and dreams are just some of the mental images produced under the influence of the soft acoustic pop, indie-folk and melancholy blues of Zagreb-based singer-songwriter Irena Žilić. Since her 2012 debut with the 'Days of Innocence' EP, she has released the albums 'Traveling' (2014), and 'Haze' (2017). 'Traveling' was proclaimed the fourth most important Croatian album of the last 30 years by the Croatian edition of Rolling Stone, Žilić was nominated for highly-regarded domestic award Porin in the Best Alternative / Club Album category and received the award for songwriter of the year on Croatian Radio. Žilić has also spent two years touring and collaborating with British band Morcheeba and is currently working on a new EP, 'Small Hours'.