Impulse Festival: Trigon Party

A DJ-led party for Impulse Festival, taking place at three stages of the evening in three separate venues. From 9pm, Pero Despero will kick things off in Nemo, a small, basement-style apartment venue. From 10pm, Maja Pa (pictured) from the Brave collective, a DJ from the Croatian town of Sisak but who is now based in the clubbing epicentre of Zagreb, will begin playing in the Tunel venue. From midnight, Pula-based DJ Minolta will begin playing in Club Život. A musically eclectic spinner, her sets can at times cover musics from the Caribbean, Balearics, Africa, Yugoslavia plus disco and house of the '80s and '90s.