Incite & The Modern Age Slavery

Incite
15-year-old thrash metal project from Richie Cavalera, son of the Sepultura guitarist

15-year-old thrash metal project from Richie Cavalera, son of the Sepultura guitarist Max Cavalera, this appearance promotes the project's eponymous 5th album, produced by Steve Evetts (The Dillinger Escape Plan, Suicide Silence) and masterminded by Zeuss (Rob Zombie, Hatebreed). Incite's backing on the evening comes from Italian death and thrash metal outfit The Modern Age Slavery.

Event website: https://www.facebook.com/events/2412433005752804
Venue name: Vintage Industrial Bar
Address: Savska cesta 160
Zagreb

Transport: Trams 5, 14 and 17 to Prisavlje

