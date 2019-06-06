Music and arts festival

Having previously taken place near Rovinj, this music and arts festival can be found further up the Istrian coast in 2019, approximately five kilometres north of Umag. The arts programme for this year's event is yet to be revealed, as is the complete music line-up. But, headliners in the shape of Zagreb band Porto Morto (pictured), post-punk influenced alt-rockers Koala Voice from Slovenia, groovy alternative rock trio Igralom from Niš, Hungarian retro indie rockers Skeemers and Austrian electronica duo TENTS.