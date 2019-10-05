Innocent Music presents: Levon Vincent

One of house and techno's best mavericks of the last decade and a half

Establishing himself as a producer to watch just after the turn of the millenium, Levon Vincent has managed to sustain a perpetual interest in his music thanks to an individual, experimental and sometimes abstract approach applied to his techno and house sounds. Originally based in New York, his relocation to Berlin has perhaps informed a more minimal edge creeping into his productions over recent years. Or perhaps it's just a growing confidence? The last few years have seen him release two albums, collaborate with Marcel Dettmann but, in the main, he has concentrated on releasing well-received EPs on his own Novel Sounds label.