Hot on the heels of the Dubrovnik Summer Festival, International Late Summer Music Festival was launched by the Dubrovnik Symphony Orchestra and introduced in 2013. Under the watchful eye of musical director and famed conductor Christoph Campestrini from Austria, the festival comprises a programme of solo and orchestral performances, which brings many stars to the city.



On Thursday 30 August there will be a recital by 'Violina Brillante', a concert presenting the best young violinists and organized with the Laus Academy, Dubrovnik. On Friday 31 August, a performance by the Dubrovnik Symphony Orchestra, conducted by Campestrini and featuring guest pianist Plamena Mangova from Bulgaria.



On Tuesday 4 September, a Stradun Classic event featuring the Dubrovnik Symphony Orchestra with conductor Darrell Ang from Singapore and artist in residence Marija Pavlović on clarinet.



On Wednesday 5 September, Laus Academy return with a presentation marking the 145TH anniversary of Rachmaninoff's birth and the 100TH anniversary of Debussy's death, featuring Vasily Scherbakov, piano, Goran Končar, violin and David Grigorian, cello. On Thursday 6 September, singer Maja Grgić performs alongside Filip Novosel on tambura and Tihomir Hojsak on doublebass.



Friday 7 September sees another Stradun Classic event with artist in residence Marija Pavlović and the Dubrovnik Symphony Orchestra, this time appearing with conductor TaeJung Lee from South Korea and with Martina Filjak on piano.



On Tuesday 11 September, a special performance by the Dubrovnik Symphony Orchestra String Chamber Ensemble featuring artistic leadership from Russian violinist Dmitry Sinkovsky and featuring Mark Thomas as narrator. On Thursday 13 September, the penultimate Stradun Classic performance with Marija Pavlović will be a recital featuring Martina Filjak on piano and Monika Leskovar on cello. The following evening, Marija Pavlović draws her residency to a close, backed by the full Dubrovnik Symphony Orchestra, conducted by Tomislav Fačini and again featuring Monika Leskovar on cello.



On Tuesday 18 September, the Dubrovnik Symphony Orchestra return in their full guise, this time in the hands of German conductor Christoph Koenig and featuring Đana Kahriman on violin and Smiljan Mrčela on cello. On Thursday 20 September, a classical versus jazz night, with a performance by the Dubrovnik Symphony Orchestra String Quartet from 8 pm, followed by the Elvis Stanić group from. 9.30 pm. On Friday 21 September, the Dubrovnik Symphony Orchestra conclude the season, conducted by Campestrini and featuring Marija Grazio, piano, Aljoša Lečić, piano and Dubravka Šeparović Mušović, mezzo-soprano.





