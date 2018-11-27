Introducing... Mel Camino

Mel Camino, who hail from Velika Gorica, just outside Zagreb, have been active for the last 12 years, although out of the spotlight of the mainstream music scene. They have released four studio albums to date 'Kapadokija', 'Kolumbo svoje duše, 'Avion bez uzletne piste' and their latest 'Kad?Sad!', all of which can be heard on the group's Bandcamp page. The band has a free concert in Zagreb's Močvara on 29th November and to coincide with this they are releasing a video for their latest single 'Vidova'. Mel Camino's sounds cover ethno melodies, classic/alternative rock, electronic, or mixture of each. Support at the concert comes from Feral Instinct, an alternative metal band also from Velika Gorica/Zagreb and Solarov, a Zagreb band with rock and electronic influences.