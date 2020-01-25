Irie Garden presents Soundsystem Overdose UK edition

Dub and digi reggae party with international guests

A dub and digi reggae party with international guests in cluding the UK-based King Alpha Soundsystem and the USA's Fikir Amlak (pictured). Ras Joseph (King Alpha) was born in Ghana but moved to London in 1991 where he began his incredible dub production career, his soundsystem beginning construction in 2004. USA-based Fikir Amlak is a prolific vocalist, author, multi-instrumentalist and producer who has appeared alongside King Alpha Soundsystem many times before. The club will be decorated for the party.