Jaakko Eino Kalevi

Finnish multi-instrumentalist Jaako Eino Kalevi combines synth pop, folk, funk, and rock into psychedelic experimental pop music. Releases like 2010's 'Modern Life' album, 2013's 'Dreamzone EP', 2014's EP for Tim Sweeney's Beats In Space, 'Yin Yang Theatre' and his major label debut for Domino Records in 2015 displayed a wide range of music and influences. He has since guested on David Byrne's 2018 album, American Utopia and released his second album for Domino's Weird World sublabel; 'Out of Touch' held more of an overt '80s pop feel to previous works and this, his debut appearance in Croatia, is part of a tour to support that release.