Janice, Insolate, Volster and Teo Harouda

Uncompromising techno

An evening of uncompromising techno and a rarity in Zagreb, this event sees both of Osijek's leading techno ambassadors, Insolate and Volster (pictured), play together on the same bill. Usually their joint appearances are reserved for their residency at the Traum night in Osijek which, outside Zagreb, is the leading techno party in continental Croatia. Expect a full flavour of Esseker techno and some surprises from ellow guest, Janice, who arrives from Berlin to contribute. Depo regular Teo Harouda makes up the other place in the night's team.