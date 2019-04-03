Jazz cycle: Darko Rundek with Croatian Radiotelevision Jazz Orchestra

Bona fide Croatian music legend plays with an expanded ensemble

Darko Rundek has been combining folk music elements from the Balkans and around the world with rock and pop music since the end of the 1970's and has played concerts to thousands all around the region. He has played in legendary Yugoslavian era group Haustor, as a solo artist and more recently with Darko Rundek Trio and also the Ekipa band. Having recently agreed to play over the course of several nights in Belgrade with various incarnations of his bands, he returns to Zagreb this April to play alongside the large and highly experienced Croatian Radiotelevision Jazz Orchestra. In recent times the orchestra has collaborated with some of the country's most exciting musicians and composers, such as Mimika, so this date should prove to hold unique arrangements of one of Croatia's most interesting and adventurous musicians.