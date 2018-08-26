Jessie Ware

The London soul-pop diva’s beguiling debut, Devotion, retooled the silken stylings of Sade with a grandiose modern polish, while the follow-up came off as surprisingly reserved and elegantly subtle. Last year’s Glasshouse melds the two styles—her majestic-sounding beginnings and the subsequent turn toward quiet and nuance—to great effect. Jessie hits Šibenik's St Michael's Fortress for a one-off show, as part of Changer Festival.