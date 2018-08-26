Jessie Ware
The London soul-pop diva’s beguiling debut, Devotion, retooled the silken stylings of Sade with a grandiose modern polish, while the follow-up came off as surprisingly reserved and elegantly subtle. Last year’s Glasshouse melds the two styles—her majestic-sounding beginnings and the subsequent turn toward quiet and nuance—to great effect. Jessie hits Šibenik's St Michael's Fortress for a one-off show, as part of Changer Festival.
|Venue name:
|Fortress of St. Michael
|Address:
|
6
Ulica Primorske čete
Šibenik
|Event website:
|https://www.entrio.hr/event/changer-sibenik-2018-jessie-ware-5246