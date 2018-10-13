Formed in Blackpool Lancashire, this blues rock/progressive rock group has evolved quite a bit since 1967. Back in the ’70s, they sold an estimated 60 million albums worldwide and were described by Rolling Stone as, "One of the most commercially successful and eccentric progressive rock bands.” Though Anderson claimed Jethro Tull was done in 2014, he announced a new album to commemorate the 50th anniversary of their first album, scheduled to come out March 2019. Anderson is the only remaining member continuing to tour, but this fall we’re sure he’ll bring back some rocking nostalgia of his long cemented music legacy.